Welcome to Yorkshire

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Detached Houses in Yorkshire
13224 listings
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Terraced Houses in Yorkshire
5738 listings
Flats & Apartments in Yorkshire
3988 listings
Bungalows in Yorkshire
3098 listings
Detached Houses in Yorkshire
2039 listings
Flats & Apartments in Yorkshire
1849 listings
Terraced Houses in Yorkshire
1183 listings
Places to Stay
Discover amazing accommodation across Yorkshire
Nettlebed (Classic Cottages)
Visit the stunning Yorkshire Dales and experience the authentic, rustic charm of an original Yorkshire stone cottage.
Upcoming Events
What's on across Yorkshire
Discover Yorkshire Walks
Explore stunning walking routes across the region
Walk: Ribblehead, a short walk
The Ribblehead viaduct is one of the most dramatic Victorian engineering achievements of the era. This short walk gives a real feel and understanding of the feat. The Route what3words for start point: ///rent.imagined.intestine Start Point: Parking places on the road at Ribblehead Finish Point: Ribblehead Distance: 5 Miles GPX Route Map ribbleheadashortwalkDownload Walk Description There is plenty of car parking on the road at Ribblehead. Walk towards the viaduct but do not pass under it. Continue alongside the railway for half a mile to a tunnel under the railway on your left. There is an option here to continue for a further half mile to stand above the railway and look in to the extraordinary mile and a half Blea Moor Tunnel . Return to the tunnel under the railway to Winterscales. Past the farm take the track on your left and return to pass under the viaduct. It is only then that you can understand the extraordinary scale of the structure.
Walk: Scarborough Sea Cut
On the outskirts of Scarborough is a lovely walk alongside the famous Scarborough 'Sea Cut' before returning via Raincliffe Woods. It offers a pleasant change from the coast. The Route what3words for start point: ///moth.forgot.lands Start Point: On Hackness Road near Scalby and Newby. Finish Point: Hackness Road Distance: 6 Miles GPX Route Map scarboroughseacutDownload Walk Description The Scarborough Sea Cut is where the early Victorians created an inland channel from the Derwent to the sea in order to avoid repeated flooding. The walk starts between Newby and Scalby and continues 3 miles along the cut before entering Raincliffe Woods. The woods are a wonderful mix of mixed woodland trees, recreation and excellent paths.
Walk: The Lister Arms, Malham
Venture out into the lesser-visited side of the Malham countryside, topping it off with a recharge at The Lister Arms. The Route what3words for start point: ///optimists.requiring.grove Start / Finish Point: The Lister Arms, Malham, Skipton BD23 4DB Distance: 6 Miles GPX Route Map walkshire-malhamlisterarms-2Download Walk Description Starting at The Lister Arms, turn left down Finkle Street, then immediately left again to follow the Pennine Way. After a short while, look for a footpath on the left, and turn down that path. This exits on Cove Road, where you find the public footpath straight across and carry on down that. At the end, ignore the farm access on the left, but veer to the left and then turn right to walk down the track. Follow the track around to the right, and then at the fork in the tracks, veer to the right and follow it until the dual walled track opens into a field. Follow the clear path on the ground to reach Cove Road. Turn right and then take the first footpath on the left into the field. Head to the gate in the wall to the left, and go into the next field. Ahead, there are three trees - head to the right of the middle tree to the stile, then take the stile in the wall slightly to your right. Ahead across this field, finding the stile again slightly to your right. Head across two more fields, finding the stiles in the walls as you go. In the next field, just walk slightly to your right away from the road, which is on your left and you’ll find another stile in the wall. Here, walk straight ahead to the corner and then turn left to follow a wall on your right. This reaches Cove Road again, by a cattle grid. Cross over the road and take the footpath straight ahead. The footpath follows the line of the wall, but you can take the track off to the left if you wish. Just after the wall, the tracks split, and here, turn left. Follow this track into three fields and then alongside a wall on the left. At the junction of paths, turn left and follow the clear track. Just as the landscape gets rather rocky on the right hand side, find the clear path on the ground to turn right, and find the stile in the wall coming in on the left. Follow the clear path on the ground to eventually walk with a wall on your left. Follow this line to the gate in the wall ahead, then continue on, to head for the barn straight ahead. Go through the gate and to the right after the trees, to see a road ahead. Take the stile and join the road, as it turns to the right and eventually meets up with the track split from earlier in the walk, where you went right, instead of left. Now retrace your steps back into Malham to The Lister Arms.
Today's Top Deals
Top discounts & voucher codes from Yorkshire's retailers, ranked by performance
Full Fibre 500
500Mpbs download, 500Mpbs upload - £28.99 per month
30% OFF PLUS AN EXTRA £10 OFF BASKET & FREE DELIVERY
30% OFF PLUS AN EXTRA £10 OFF BASKET & FREE DELIVERY
YHA Autumn Deals: Dorms from £18 per night Private Rooms from £40 per night Glamping (not including pitch ups) from £40 per night Exclusive Hire from £350 per night
YHA Autumn Deals: Dorms from £18 per night Private Rooms from £40 per night Glamping (not including pitch ups) from £40 per night Exclusive Hire from £350 per night
Kinguin UK supplied promo code: confirmed working
5% off for October 2026 in Kinguin
5% off for games, software & in-game items
Get FREE delivery on materials such as bricks, timber and garden products when you spend £240 or more
Planning a project? Spend £240 or more at Materials Market and get FREE delivery on selected materials, including bricks, timber and garden products.
£10 off on first purchase (only for new customers)
Sign up by clicking top banner on our website and get the exclusive code to use at checkout
Minisforum UK supplied promo code: confirmed working
All customers For Online Store £25.00 off All Products Applies once per order Minimum purchase of £200.00 No usage limits Can’t combine with other discounts
All customers For Online Store £25.00 off All Products Applies once per order Minimum purchase of £200.00 No usage limits Can’t combine with other discounts
gus and beau playmats supplied promo code: confirmed working
20% off £150 spend
Spend £150+ this Autumn at gusandbeau.com and receive 20% off your playmat order
Sign Up to the Blueair Newsletter and Save 10%
Save 10% on any full price order at Blueair UK when you sign up to our newsletter.
40% OFF Globlinker Portable WiFi + 10GB Preloaded + 2GB Free Every Month for Life
Promote Globlinker Portable WiFi with a strong exclusive offer: 40% OFF, 10GB preloaded data, and 2GB FREE every month for life, unused data stacks for future trips. Globlinker works in 130+ countries with no SIM card, no subscription, no contract, and no monthly bills. Customers can buy prepaid data only when needed. Perfect for travelers, remote workers, RV owners, families, and students.
30% PLUS AN ADDITONAL £10 OFF BASKET FOR ALL STUDENTS
The code UNIDAYS will discount the basket by an additional £10 for all students
Hot RetailersMaking sales this week
What You're Buying
What Yorkshire.com visitors have been buying recently
Axon Fireplaces
Axon Fireplaces Kelse Micro Marble Fireplace
£750.00
Dab
DAB Kit Divertron X-S 900 M
£439.90
Maison Crivelli
Maison Crivelli - Hibiscus Mahajad Extrait 50 ml - Unisex Amber Oriental Perfume
£172.00
up to £174.03
Ray-Ban
Ray-Ban Hexagonal RB3548N 004/71 51 Sunglasses
£97.00
up to £115.00
Epaderm
Epaderm Cream 50g
£6.19
Furniture in Fashion
Mirel Wooden TV Stand with 2 Doors in Milano Walnut
£239.95
FESTOOL
Festool Rubin 2 StickFix Sanding Sheets for Wood 80 x 133mm
£25.90
up to £30.98
Jones Bootmaker
Dolores Leather Heeled Long Boots - DOLORES / 329 734 - Black Leather
£131.99
Itch
Itch Flea House Spray Fast-Acting Household Flea Spray 1 Can
£16.99
OCS
OCS Velox 2.0 Floor Outlet Box - 33.70.004
£157.50
Jones Bootmaker
Jones Bootmaker Men's Chesterfield Smart Leather Blake Stitched Shoes in Dark Brown | Size: 9.5
£62.99
Rab
Rab Women's Lineal Hiking Pants, Grey
£85.00
up to £89.99
Travel Guides
Expert guides to help you plan your Yorkshire adventure